Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mukhtar Ansari will be laid to rest in Kalibagh. UP Police is on alert after the death of Mafia Mukhtar. Social media is being monitored. After the death of Mukhtar Ansari, Section 144 is in force in UP. Let us tell you that mafia Mukhtar Ansari died in the night. The post mortem of Mukhtar Ansari will start shortly. Apart from New Delhi, Punjab, cases are registered against Mukhtar and his gang in UP's Mau, Varanasi, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Agra and Ghazipur. Watch this special report on Mukhtar Ansari's crime record.

