Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Magistrate and SP have reached the place where post-mortem of Mukhtar Ansari is to be conducted. Information is coming out that the Magistrate and SP have reached the Medical College. The postmortem of Mafia Mukhtar will take place in some time. Videography of postmortem will also be done. Mukhtar's body will be buried in the cemetery of Ghazipur. During this time, alert was also given in the entire state. Section 144 is applicable in UP. 9 people will be present at the time of Mukhtar's post-mortem.

