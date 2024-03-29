Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda

Sonam|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail of UP, has died of a heart attack. At the same time, now Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda.

