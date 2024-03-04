trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727369
Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
In a recent operation, Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted an Indian national arriving from Dubai, recovering a haul of smuggled items. The seized items include five pieces of 24 karat gold jewelry, three rhodium-plated coins, cut pieces of wire weighing 215.00 grams collectively, and two iPhones (Pro 128 GB). The vigilant customs authorities thwarted the smuggling attempt, ensuring the illegal goods did not reach their intended destination.

