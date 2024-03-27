Advertisement
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special In Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Mumbai-LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special faced a fire outbreak in one of its coaches near Karisath station, Bhojpur, Bihar. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railways, the incident occurred on March 26, with no reported casualties or injuries.

