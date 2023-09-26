trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667572
Murder of terrorist Nijjar, big revelation of Washington Post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
India Canada News: There is an uproar in Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. A report has been written in the American newspaper The Washington Post regarding the murder of Nijjar. According to the newspaper, Nijjar's murder was part of a gang war. Watch what Washington Post has said in its report?
