Muslim Organizations and opposition furious over PM Modi's statement over UCC

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
PM Modi On UCC: During the Bhopal tour, PM Modi kept his stand regarding the Uniform Civil Code and said that efforts are being made to provoke UCC. Responding to BJP's opponents on UCC, the rhetoric of Muslim organizations and the opposition has intensified. Know what the veterans of the opposition and Muslim organizations said in this report.

