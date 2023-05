videoDetails

‘Must have faith in our law & order’: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urges wrestlers to end their protest

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

With the Indian Olympic Association stepping in to fasten the matter amid the ongoing wrestlers protest against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over harassment case, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on May 14 in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur urged the protesters to end their protest and to show faith in country’s law and order.