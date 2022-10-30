NewsVideos

Nagula Chavithi celebrations take over Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
The Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh came alive with Nagula Chavithi celebrations on October 29. The 'Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva' was held in Tirupati to celebrate the auspicious day. Deities Lord Malayappa and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were mounted on the seven-hooded serpent for a processional ride at the shrine. Scores of people participated in the processional ride to show their devotion. With the devotees dancing and celebrating around the Pedda Sesha Vahanam, the enthusiasm and devotion was clearly visible.

