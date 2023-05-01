NewsVideos
Navjot Sidhu reached Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers adamant on demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and spoke to them.

