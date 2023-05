videoDetails

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation, celebration outside NCP office

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Sharad Pawar News: Sharad Pawar will continue as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The committee formed to select the new president of NCP has rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation. There is an atmosphere of celebration outside the NCP office in Mumbai after Sharad Pawar continued as the President. The workers raised slogans in support of Sharad Pawar.