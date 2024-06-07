Advertisement
NDA Parliamentary meeting begins

Jun 07, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: Before the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on June 9, the NDA meeting has started in the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi. Where Naidu and Nitish are also present. The NDA alliance has won the 2024 elections. At the same time, BJP emerged as the largest party with 240 seats. In such a situation, PM Modi can become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. However, he will have to run his government with the help of the alliance.

