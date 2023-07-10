NewsVideos
NDRF constantly conducting rescue operations as rain batters north India

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi spoke on the deployment of NDRF personnel in several states getting rains during the monsoon. While interacting with ANI, he revealed many teams have been deployed and are collaborating with IMD to forecast the upcoming situation.

