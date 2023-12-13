trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698631
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Neelam's Brother Reveals Important Information Regarding the Parliament Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Follow Us
There has been a major lapse in the security of Parliament. During the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, two youths jumped from the visitors' gallery. The names of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha are Sagar and Manoranjan. A woman is also said to be an accused in this case. Her name is Neelam. Even her family members are surprised.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Play Icon5:34
 Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Play Icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Play Icon3:44
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
Play Icon6:40
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
Parliament Security Breach Update: 4 people arrested
Play Icon16:3
Parliament Security Breach Update: 4 people arrested

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
play icon5:34
Parliament Security Breach: Who is behind this incident?
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
play icon52:35
Parliament Security Breach Update: What we know so far?
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
play icon3:44
Lok Sabha Security Breach Update: Who is responsible?
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
play icon6:40
Viral Video of Security Breach in Parliament
Parliament Security Breach Update: 4 people arrested
play icon16:3
Parliament Security Breach Update: 4 people arrested
Parliament,bjp on sansad attack,Major security breach in Lok Sabha,Lok Sabha security breach on Parliament attack anniversary,Wednesday’s Parliament security breach,2001 Parliament Attack Story,lok sabha security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,Security Breach On 22nd Anniversary Of Parliament Attack,winter session 2023,Smoke Cans,Amit Shah,#Parliamentattack,zee news on aaropi,neelam family,neelam brother,