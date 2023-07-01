trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629427
Neeraj Chopra Triumphs In Lausanne To Claim Second Straight Diamond League Title

Jul 01, 2023
With an incredible throw of 87.66 meters in the fifth round, Neeraj won the men's javelin competition. He outperformed both World Champion Jakub Vadlejch and European Champion Julian Weber, who both managed distances of 87.03m and 86.13m, respectively.
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
play icon0:58
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
play icon2:8
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
play icon6:56
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
play icon5:57
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
play icon5:10
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
