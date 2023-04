videoDetails

Neha Sharma & Aisha Sharma Bought A New Car At Bandra

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has gifted herself a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE which costs a whopping Rs 1 crore. Neha took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of her new black luxurious car. In the video, the actress is seen breaking a coconut for good luck with her sister Aisha Sharma.