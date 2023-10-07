trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672356
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Israel has been attacked with rockets from Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets have been fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than Palestine's extremist organization Hamas. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas.
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
play icon13:56
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections
play icon1:12
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games
play icon1:45
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games
Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23: How IAF's MiG-29 UPG Amazed Everyone By Shooting Down Many Planes
play icon5:0
Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23: How IAF's MiG-29 UPG Amazed Everyone By Shooting Down Many Planes
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?

