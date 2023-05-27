NewsVideos
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
LJP President CHIRAG PASWAN's statement has come about the new parliament, he said why and why are you opposing the new parliament, why are you opposing a person, why are you opposing the institutions, where the most institutions of the country are for the benefit of the country. Policies are made, they tell me whether everyone in the country has done everything right.

