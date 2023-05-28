NewsVideos
New Parliament House inaugurates with Vedic mantras

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House on Sunday morning. Parliament has been inaugurated with Vedic mantras. In the new Parliament, PM Modi mentioned Mahabharata and Sanatan. During this, the guests of Muslim countries were seen listening carefully to PM Modi.

