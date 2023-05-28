NewsVideos
New Parliament Inauguration: Shah Rukh Khan shares new building video, PM Modi reacts

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: Ahead of the new Parliament Building's inauguration on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the same. Ahead of the inauguration, SRK shared a video on Twitter comprising of visuals of the new building and was heard poetically describing the Parliament. While he spoke about the new building, the video added a Swades touch to it with the title track of the film playing in the background.

