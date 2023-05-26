NewsVideos
New Parliament Video: New Parliament House looks like this from inside

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Even before the inauguration, the pictures of the Parliament House shocked! Politics is hot regarding the new parliament building. 20 opposition parties have announced that they will boycott it. Now this matter has reached the Supreme Court.

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence
10:35
That parliament..which saw the freedom struggle..Know the story behind its existence

