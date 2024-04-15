Advertisement
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house

Sonam|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
Salman Khan House Firing: There was firing outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan this morning. Lawrence Bishnoi's connection has also come to light in this case. Lawrence Bishnoi's brother has taken responsibility for this attack. In such a situation, see how tight security they live.

