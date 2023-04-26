NewsVideos
New revelation in Umeshpal murder case!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the Umeshpal murder case. 1 crore 20 lakh rupees were given to the lawyer through hawala. The lawyer had sent this money to Shaista.

