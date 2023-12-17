trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699978
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Protesters in New York rallied to show solidarity with Palestinians and demand a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday (December 16). Some of the placards the protesters carried showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with blood on his hands and U.S. President Joe Biden.

