NIA makes big disclosure on Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
NIA has made a big disclosure in famous Punjabi singer Siddhamuselwala murder case. According to the NIA, a Pakistani person had provided weapons to kill Sidhu Musewala. NIA has identified the Pakistani national. Know about the case in detail.
