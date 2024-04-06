Advertisement
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee

Apr 06, 2024
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: Mamta Banerjee's big statement has come out regarding the attack on NIA in Bengal. Mamta Banerjee raised questions and asked why NIA conducted the raid at midnight. Mamta Banerjee alleged that people are being arrested before the Lok Sabha elections. Let us tell you that a team of National Investigation Agency was attacked in East Midnapore, West Bengal. NIA officers had gone to arrest the blast accused. Then a crowd of 100 to 150 people pelted stones with bricks.

BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party
BJP Foundation Day 2024: JP Nadda celebrates foundation day of party
Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav
Noida Police files charge sheet against 8 people including Elvish Yadav
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Arrest
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe
West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe

