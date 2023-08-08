trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646298
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Nishikant Dubey on I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party: Today i.e. on August 8, 2023, there is a discussion on the no-confidence motion of the opposition in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session 2023. On behalf of the opposition, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress was the first to move the no-confidence motion. In retaliation, BJP's Nishikant Dubey took a jibe at the opposition alliance and said, "Everyone is fighting with each other, but what is the name of the party 'I.N.D.I.A.'"

