NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad has targeted the CMs of 6 states for attending the NITI Aayog meeting. He said that NITI Aayog is an important platform for the development of the country, this is the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The opposition says that we do not respect institutions, these parties had earlier opposed the CAG, the Election Commission.

