Nitin Desai News: Justice has to be done to Nitin Desai, so that no one gets trapped in #deathloan again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
FIR has been registered against 5 people in connection with the death of Art Director NITIN DESAI. After his post-mortem report came, the reason for his death has been told to be hanging. However, the full post-mortem report is yet to come. At present, the police is probing the matter from different angles.
