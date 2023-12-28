trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703613
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar called a big meeting in Delhi, decision will be taken on the new president.

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us
ED Files Chargesheet Against Priyanka Gandhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's troubles seem to be increasing in the land scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in the land purchase scam case in Faridabad, Haryana, in which Priyanka's name has appeared. Congress leader Syed Nasir Hussain said that this government has been using CBI, ED and other institutions to put pressure on its opponents.

All Videos

Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
Play Icon3:31
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
Land Scam Case Breaking: In which case did ED file charge sheet against Priyanka Gandhi?
Play Icon7:5
Land Scam Case Breaking: In which case did ED file charge sheet against Priyanka Gandhi?
BSP MP Malook Nagar makes huge statement on I.N.D.I.A. Alliance
Play Icon1:33
BSP MP Malook Nagar makes huge statement on I.N.D.I.A. Alliance
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Play Icon2:24
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
Play Icon5:23
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant

Trending Videos

Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
play icon3:31
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
Land Scam Case Breaking: In which case did ED file charge sheet against Priyanka Gandhi?
play icon7:5
Land Scam Case Breaking: In which case did ED file charge sheet against Priyanka Gandhi?
BSP MP Malook Nagar makes huge statement on I.N.D.I.A. Alliance
play icon1:33
BSP MP Malook Nagar makes huge statement on I.N.D.I.A. Alliance
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
play icon2:24
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
play icon5:23
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
land scam case,money laundering case,ed chargesheet against priyanka gandhi,Priyanka Gandhi,priyanka ed chargesheet,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,faridabad land scam case,Haryana Land Scam Case,money laundering case priyanka gandhi,money laundering priyanka gandhi vadra,ed files chargesheet,chargesheet against priyanka gandhi vadra,trending news,Congress,congress ed chargesheet,Hindi News,Latest News,