Nitish Kumar completely trapped in Lalu ji's Chakravyuh- says Giriraj Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
In Begusarai, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on the political turmoil in Bihar, 'Nitish Kumar saved his life by making him the national president but is completely trapped in Lalu ji's maze. I did not say anything wrong, Nitish Kumar is the guest of the Chief Minister for a few days. Lalu ji can be removed from the post of Chief Minister any day and Tejashwi can become the Chief Minister.

