Nitish Kumar makes huge claim on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Opposition Alliance India (I.N.D.I.A.) has formed a coordination committee. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar, while addressing the media, made a big claim and said, 'Lok Sabha elections can be held before time'.
