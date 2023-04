videoDetails

Nitish Kumar on opposition's target as he attends Iftar amid violence in Bihar

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Violence has been witnessed in Bihar's Sasaram, Nalanda and Bihar Sharif since Ram Navami. There is an atmosphere of tension all around regarding this. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar appeared in an Iftar party, regarding which many questions are being raised on him.