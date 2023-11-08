trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685906
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Kumar's 'Adult' speech?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made such a statement in the Bihar Assembly that it has created an uproar. On this statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP has raised questions on Nitish Kumar. While some MLAs were seen laughing at his statement, the opposition BJP termed it a 'B-grade' comment and asked the Chief Minister to step down.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nitish Kumar took a U turn from his statement!
Play Icon8:39
Nitish Kumar took a U turn from his statement!
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
Play Icon2:13
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
Play Icon3:17
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
Play Icon1:2
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
Play Icon2:0
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control

Trending Videos

Nitish Kumar took a U turn from his statement!
play icon8:39
Nitish Kumar took a U turn from his statement!
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
play icon2:13
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
play icon3:17
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
play icon1:2
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
play icon2:0
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control
Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar on sex,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar speech on sex,nitish kumar sex,nitish kumar on sex education,sex education speech by nitish kumar,nitish kumar video,nitish kumar viral speech,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar speech latest,nitish kumar on boys,nitish kumar today speech,nitish kumar population control,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sex video,nitish kumar sex controversy,