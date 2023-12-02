trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694385
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Controversy has started once again over the logo of National Medical Commission. Now a ruckus has started among NMC people regarding the color photo of Lord Dhanvantari. BJP leader CT Ravi has given a big statement regarding this controversy.
Follow Us

All Videos

'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Play Icon2:24
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
Play Icon0:39
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Play Icon6:55
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Play Icon13:13
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Play Icon8:37
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4

Trending Videos

'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
play icon2:24
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
play icon0:39
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
play icon6:55
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
play icon13:13
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
play icon8:37
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
nmc kerala,ct ravi bjp,National Medical Commission,National Medical Commission,national medical commission act,national medical commission logo,the national medical commission,national medical,medical commission of india,Indian Medical Association,latest medical news,Medical council of India,government medical colleges recognition,medical news,medical,CT Ravi,Dhanvantari,kerala logo controversy,father of ayurveda,NMC Logo Row,NMC New Logo vivad,