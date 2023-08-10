trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647339
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
During the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nirav Modi. Scindia said, "Today I want to thank our NDA alliance and PM Modi for giving me an opportunity to speak." In the temple of democracy, such a scene is being seen.

Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra
Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra in Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan calls Modi Dhritarashtra
Jyotiraditya Scindia Angry on Rahul in Parliament Live: Scindia raging on Rahul in Parliament
Jyotiraditya Scindia Angry on Rahul in Parliament Live: Scindia raging on Rahul in Parliament
Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE: Rajyavardhan Rathore made serious allegations against Sonia-Rahul
Rajyavardhan Rathore Parliament Speech LIVE: Rajyavardhan Rathore made serious allegations against Sonia-Rahul
PM Modi No-Confidence Motion Speech LIVE: PM Modi's Parliament speech
PM Modi No-Confidence Motion Speech LIVE: PM Modi's Parliament speech
