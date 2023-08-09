trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646998
No-confidence motion will fall, not Modi government..! Amit Shah's stormy speech LIVE!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speech Amit Shah is answering the questions raised by the opposition in the Lok Sabha today..During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Shah said, "We will not talk to Hurriyat, Jamiat and Pakistan, but to the youth of Kashmir Valley." The Modi government has continuously worked to make Kashmir completely free from terrorism. Amit Shah said that there has been violence in Manipur, we are not denying it.

