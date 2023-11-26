trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692360
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Country lost 5 of its heroes in the encounter in Rajouri. Statement of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has come out on this encounter that took place in the valley.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinian In West Bank
Play Icon8:28
Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinian In West Bank
Vertical drilling begins, mobile phones, board games given to trapped men to alleviate stress
Play Icon4:10
 Vertical drilling begins, mobile phones, board games given to trapped men to alleviate stress
'We will not attack' says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Play Icon2:52
'We will not attack' says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Delhi Pollution air is still poisionous AQI level remains in very poor
Play Icon0:58
Delhi Pollution air is still poisionous AQI level remains in very poor
Uttarkashi: Plasma cutter reaches tunnel site, rescue will begin
Play Icon9:20
Uttarkashi: Plasma cutter reaches tunnel site, rescue will begin

Trending Videos

Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinian In West Bank
play icon8:28
Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinian In West Bank
Vertical drilling begins, mobile phones, board games given to trapped men to alleviate stress
play icon4:10
Vertical drilling begins, mobile phones, board games given to trapped men to alleviate stress
'We will not attack' says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
play icon2:52
'We will not attack' says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Delhi Pollution air is still poisionous AQI level remains in very poor
play icon0:58
Delhi Pollution air is still poisionous AQI level remains in very poor
Uttarkashi: Plasma cutter reaches tunnel site, rescue will begin
play icon9:20
Uttarkashi: Plasma cutter reaches tunnel site, rescue will begin
Rajouri encounter,Indian Army,Jammu Kashmir,omar abdullah on Rajouri Encounter,