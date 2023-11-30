trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693591
Nobody can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
Amit Shah vs Mamata Banerjee: Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee has ruined Bengal, election violence and infiltration is highest in Bengal. In Bengal where earlier Rabindra Sangeet was heard, now the sound of explosions is heard. Also, Amit Shah alleged that voter cards and Aadhaar cards of infiltrators are being made in the Mamata government
Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on CM Mamata Banerjee
Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on CM Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for 41 workers
PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for 41 workers
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
DNA: What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
 DNA: What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?

