Noida Police stopped farmers on Mahamaya Flyover

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Noida Farmers Protest: Farmers of Noida have called for march to Delhi on Thursday. In this way the police has already been alerted. Section 144 has been implemented in Noida. Also, Delhi Police has clearly said that no one has permission to protest in Delhi.

