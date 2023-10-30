trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681908
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, AQI remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on October 29. As per SAFAR, the overall AQI in Noida was recorded at 324. Water sprinklers were used at various places to control pollution.
