videoDetails

Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning

| Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Those who are harmed in violence have nothing to do with it. Like you and me People living a normal life, want to live their life in peace. But a big conspiracy of planned violence is being done to disturb the peace of the country. Although some people often do not accept this. Today we will analyze this pattern of violence in DNA. First of all we want to show you a cycle of violence. The violence that happens on the day of processions in the country revolves in this CIRCLE.