OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes serious allegations against Mamata Government over Conversion

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
OBC Commission Chief Hansraj Ahir has made a big claim regarding conversion in Bengal. He says that 'large-scale conversion is taking place in Bengal'. OBC Commission has given this statement according to the data received from CRI. Know in detail in this report what is the meaning of his statement?

