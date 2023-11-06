trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685028
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Like there are summer holidays, winter holidays, Diwali holidays. Similarly, pollution holidays fall in Delhi in October-November. That means Pollution Vacation. Which has already started in Delhi. Now the Kejriwal government has also announced to implement its favorite Odd-Even Formula in the pollution season for a week from 13th November, the next day of Diwali. That is, like every year. This year too, the responsibility of dealing with pollution has been placed on the shoulders of the people of Delhi, which they will have to bear, whether they agree or not.
