Odisha: Chariots of deities brought from ‘Rathakhala’ to ‘Singhadwar’ of Puri’s Jagannath Temple

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Devotees in large numbers thronged Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri on June 19 ahead of the ‘Rath Yatra’. The chariots of the sibling deities were pulled from ‘Rathakhala’ and taken to ‘Singhadwar’ of the temple by devotees. Heavy security force also assisted in the overwhelming event that created a mesmerizing view. Notably, the ‘Rath Yatra’ will be celebrated with devotion and traditions all over Odisha on June 20.

