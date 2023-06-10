NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Dead bodies were kept in this school - children not ready to go to school

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Nearby government buildings were used to store the bodies after the Balasore train accident. There is also an old school here where some of the bodies of those killed in the Balasore train accident were kept. Now children are not ready to go there due to fear

