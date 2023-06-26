NewsVideos
videoDetails

On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of ₹ 2 lakh at gunpoint by four men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

All Videos

Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
play icon2:31
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
play icon3:34
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
play icon4:44
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
play icon2:58
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
Johnny Moore attacks over Barack Obama's statement,says, 'Don't waste time criticizing India'
play icon2:24
Johnny Moore attacks over Barack Obama's statement,says, 'Don't waste time criticizing India'

Trending Videos

Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
play icon2:31
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
play icon3:34
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
play icon4:44
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
play icon2:58
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
Johnny Moore attacks over Barack Obama's statement,says, 'Don't waste time criticizing India'
play icon2:24
Johnny Moore attacks over Barack Obama's statement,says, 'Don't waste time criticizing India'