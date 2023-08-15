trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649401
NewsVideos
videoDetails

On PM Modi's Independence Day speech, JP Nadda said, 'The country is family for the PM'. independence day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, PM Modi announced from the Red Fort to free the country from three evils. He said that fighting corruption, familyism and appeasement is the need of the hour. Regarding PM's speech, BJP state president JP Nadda said, "The country is family for the PM".

All Videos

77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS
play icon11:22
77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News
play icon6:0
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News
Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'
play icon5:38
Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
play icon4:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
play icon5:20
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'

Trending Videos

77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS
play icon11:22
77th Independence Day: PM Modi gave the biggest gift to the poor on Independence Day! BREAKING NEWS
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News
play icon6:0
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's EXCLUSIVE conversation with Zee News
Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'
play icon5:38
Arvind Kejriwal surrounded the Center on Manipur, 'If one community fights with another, how will India become a world leader'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
play icon4:25
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Shares His Journey Inside The House
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
play icon5:20
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'
PM Modi,PM Modi Independence Day speech,pm modi independence day,pm modi independence day 2023,narendra modi independence day speech 2023,jp nadda independence day speech,jp nadda speech,jp nadda on pm modi,jp nadda and narendra modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,77th Independence Day,Independence Day 2023,Independence day speech,pm modi speech live,pm modi independence day speech 2023,pm modi speech on independence day,pm modi 15th august speech,