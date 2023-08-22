trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652309
Onion farmers: The central government has given a big relief to the plaz farmers, the government will buy 2 lakh metric tonnes of plaz

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has given a big statement regarding the Plaj farmers, he said that onions will be bought at the rate of 2410 quintals. Explain that the farmers of Maharashtra are protesting against the imposition of 40 per cent duty on onion exports in the mandis.
