OP Rajbhar counterattacks opposition after meeting with Yogi Adityanath

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
CM Yogi-OP Rajbhar Meeting: There is speculation about the alliance between BJP and SBSP in UP. CM Yogi Adityanath had met OP Rajbhar yesterday regarding the alliance. On the question regarding this meeting, OP Rajbhar questioned the opposition and said, 'The opposition has lost its way from the fight'.

